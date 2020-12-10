 
Romaniapress.com

December 10, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis attending European Council meeting in Brussels
Dec 10, 2020

President Klaus Iohannis attending European Council meeting in Brussels.

President Klaus Iohannis is attending the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. In the context of the meeting in Brussels, Klaus Iohannis spoke on Tuesday, on the telephone, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the latter's request. According to the Presidential Administration, the topics of discussion referred to the fight against climate change, as well as the relationship between the European Union and Turkey. "Given that at the European Council meeting on December 10-11 it is intended to reach an agreement on setting a new, more ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by at least 55% compared to 1990, President Klaus Iohannis mentioned that Romania supports this proposal, but the national circumstances and different starting points in the field of the member states of the Union will have to be taken into account," the Presidency said. At the same time, President Iohannis called for the creation of a flexible framework that would allow all member states, regardless of the degree of development, to meet climate change targets effectively. Iohannis stressed that the transition to a green economy must be equitable and socially acceptable, so as to lead to the economic progress of the states and not deepen the differences between them, the quoted source also showed. Discussions also referred to the relationship between the European Union and Turkey, with European leaders pledging in October to monitor developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and return to the subject at the December European Council meeting. "In this context, the President of Romania spoke in favor of continuing the Union's dialogue with Turkey, noting that this state remains an important partner for the European Union. President Klaus Iohannis called for a balanced approach to relations between the Union and Turkey, as well as for cooperation extended with this state in the fields of common interest," the Presidential Administration mentioned. At the same time, in the context of the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Klaus Iohannis expressed Romania's full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Seeks to Raise RON10.5M from Private Placement for Star Residence Invest Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) starts a private placement offer for 48 million shares of Star Residence Invest, the first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at a price of (...)

ROCA Investments Acquires 30% in Mecanex ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, said Friday it has acquired 30% of the shares of irrigation pump manufacturer Mecanex Botosani and plans to invest EUR1 million to make it a major player on the regional irrigation market.

Patria Bank To List EUR8.2M Bonds On Stock Market December 15 Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) on Friday said the Bucharest Stock Exchange has approved the admission to trading on its regulated market of EUR8.2 million worth of bonds.

General Mayor Dan Dan: Quarantining Bucharest, not currently being considered General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, declared on Friday that quarantining the Municipality of Bucharest is not currently being considered. “Quarantining is not a hypothesis to be considered at this time,” the general mayor said in a statement at the government headquarters. Secretary of (...)

Orsova Shipyard Signs Two External Contracts Of EUR3.3M For Inland Vessel Construction Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it had concluded two external contracts worth a total EUR3.3 million for the construction of inland vessels.

Gold ring worn by Jennifer Lopez goes on sale at auction in Romania Rare jewelry worn by Hollywood stars or made by renowned creators will go on sale at Artmark’s Christmas Auction - Jewelry and Decorative Art on December 17. The auction, which will be held online, features 300 luxury accessories such as gold rings with rare diamonds and sapphires, pearl (...)

Coronavirus: Head of emergency services warns of increasing pressure on Bucharest hospitals Bucharest registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week (December 6-10), and this will put even more pressure on the hospitals in the capital city and Ilfov county, according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. As a result, the authorities may (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |