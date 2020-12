Bucharest to host EU's new cybersecurity center

Bucharest to host EU's new cybersecurity center. Bucharest will host the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology, and Research Competence Centre, which is meant to improve cyber-resilience and support cybersecurity research across the EU. It will be the first EU agency Romania hosts, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu noted when (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]