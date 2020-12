Practic Bucuresti Proposes RON11.4M In Dividends From 2019 Net Profit

Practic Bucuresti Proposes RON11.4M In Dividends From 2019 Net Profit. Real estate developer Practic Bucuresti (PRBU.RO) seeks shareholders’ approval for the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON11.4 million, from the net profit of 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]