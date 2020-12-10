 
Romaniapress.com

December 10, 2020

President Iohannis to hold consultations with parties at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday
Dec 10, 2020

President Iohannis to hold consultations with parties at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has invited the chairs of the parties and political formations represented in Romania's Parliament, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, for consultations aimed at designating the candidate for the prime minister office, the Presidential Administration informs. The consultations will take place after the following schedule: 11:00 - the Social Democratic Party (PSD); 12:00 - the National Liberal Party (PNL); 13:00 - the Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance; 14:00 - the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR); 15:00 - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR); 16:00 - National minorities represented in the Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Seeks to Raise RON10.5M from Private Placement for Star Residence Invest Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) starts a private placement offer for 48 million shares of Star Residence Invest, the first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at a price of (...)

ROCA Investments Acquires 30% in Mecanex ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, said Friday it has acquired 30% of the shares of irrigation pump manufacturer Mecanex Botosani and plans to invest EUR1 million to make it a major player on the regional irrigation market.

Patria Bank To List EUR8.2M Bonds On Stock Market December 15 Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) on Friday said the Bucharest Stock Exchange has approved the admission to trading on its regulated market of EUR8.2 million worth of bonds.

General Mayor Dan Dan: Quarantining Bucharest, not currently being considered General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, declared on Friday that quarantining the Municipality of Bucharest is not currently being considered. “Quarantining is not a hypothesis to be considered at this time,” the general mayor said in a statement at the government headquarters. Secretary of (...)

Orsova Shipyard Signs Two External Contracts Of EUR3.3M For Inland Vessel Construction Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it had concluded two external contracts worth a total EUR3.3 million for the construction of inland vessels.

Gold ring worn by Jennifer Lopez goes on sale at auction in Romania Rare jewelry worn by Hollywood stars or made by renowned creators will go on sale at Artmark’s Christmas Auction - Jewelry and Decorative Art on December 17. The auction, which will be held online, features 300 luxury accessories such as gold rings with rare diamonds and sapphires, pearl (...)

Coronavirus: Head of emergency services warns of increasing pressure on Bucharest hospitals Bucharest registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week (December 6-10), and this will put even more pressure on the hospitals in the capital city and Ilfov county, according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. As a result, the authorities may (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |