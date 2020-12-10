 
JLL: At Least 170,000 Sqm Of Office Space To Be Delivered In Large Cities Outside Bucharest By End-2022
JLL: At Least 170,000 Sqm Of Office Space To Be Delivered In Large Cities Outside Bucharest By End-2022

Real estate investors and office building tenants have kept in 2020 the trend of gradually expanding outside of capital city Bucharest too, with stocks in the four main regional cities currently reaching a little over one million square meters, respectively, a little over one third of the stock (...)

Impact Seeks to Raise RON10.5M from Private Placement for Star Residence Invest Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) starts a private placement offer for 48 million shares of Star Residence Invest, the first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at a price of (...)

ROCA Investments Acquires 30% in Mecanex ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, said Friday it has acquired 30% of the shares of irrigation pump manufacturer Mecanex Botosani and plans to invest EUR1 million to make it a major player on the regional irrigation market.

Patria Bank To List EUR8.2M Bonds On Stock Market December 15 Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) on Friday said the Bucharest Stock Exchange has approved the admission to trading on its regulated market of EUR8.2 million worth of bonds.

General Mayor Dan Dan: Quarantining Bucharest, not currently being considered General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, declared on Friday that quarantining the Municipality of Bucharest is not currently being considered. “Quarantining is not a hypothesis to be considered at this time,” the general mayor said in a statement at the government headquarters. Secretary of (...)

Orsova Shipyard Signs Two External Contracts Of EUR3.3M For Inland Vessel Construction Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it had concluded two external contracts worth a total EUR3.3 million for the construction of inland vessels.

Gold ring worn by Jennifer Lopez goes on sale at auction in Romania Rare jewelry worn by Hollywood stars or made by renowned creators will go on sale at Artmark’s Christmas Auction - Jewelry and Decorative Art on December 17. The auction, which will be held online, features 300 luxury accessories such as gold rings with rare diamonds and sapphires, pearl (...)

Coronavirus: Head of emergency services warns of increasing pressure on Bucharest hospitals Bucharest registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week (December 6-10), and this will put even more pressure on the hospitals in the capital city and Ilfov county, according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department. As a result, the authorities may (...)

 


