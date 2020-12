Fashion Retailer Marc O’Polo Opens Store in Bucharest AFI Palace Cotroceni

Fashion Retailer Marc O’Polo Opens Store in Bucharest AFI Palace Cotroceni. Fashion retailer Marc O’Polo, with over 2,000 points of sale in 37 countries, opens its fourth mono-brand store in Romania in the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping center in Bucharest, a transaction brokered by Cushman & Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]