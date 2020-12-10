Impact Developer&Contractor Entirely Sells First Three Phases Of Greenfield Baneasa Residential Compound

Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) said it had sold almost entirely the stock of apartments built within the first three development phases of the Greenfield Baneasa compound in capital Bucharest, and that it would continue expansion works on the