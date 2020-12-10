 
President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in Brussels that Romania's decision to host the Cyber Center is "a real success" and the result of "very intense diplomatic efforts." "I would like to welcome the decision taken by the member states of the European Union regarding the location in Bucharest of the future European Cybersecurity Competence Center, the first European agency to be hosted by Romania. This result represents a real success, following very intense diplomatic efforts, as well as a special opportunity for our country to contribute to the cyber security of all Member States, by stimulating research and innovation in this field," the head of state said ahead of the European Council meeting. Romania will host, in Bucharest, the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence - the Cyber Center, being the first EU structure to be based in our country. The President is participating, Thursday through Friday, in the European Council meeting, in Brussels. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

