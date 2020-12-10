 
Coronavirus/ GCS: Most new cases, in Bucharest - 1,762; followed by counties of Ilfov and Constanta
Coronavirus/ GCS: Most new cases, in Bucharest - 1,762; followed by counties of Ilfov and Constanta.

The areas with most newly-confirmed coronavirus cases over the last report are the City of Bucharest - 1,762 and the counties of Ilfov - 664, Constanta - 510 , Cluj - 407, Iasi - 365, according to data sent, on Thursday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). In total, 7,067 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, over the previous reports, following the tests processed at the national level. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, since the beginning of the pandemic, were recorded in Bucharest - 81,504 and in the counties of Cluj - 25,059 and Iasi - 22,976, according to the data sent on Thursday by the GCS. The other counties with a high number of infections recorded, are Brasov - 21,482, Timis - 21,412, Prahova - 21,265, and Constanta - 21,283. Until Thursday, on Romanian territory, 539,107 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed. A number of 434,679 patients were declared cured. Police officers and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 5,401 fines, worth 816,130 RON, following infringements of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past 24 hours, 4,093 calls to single emergency number 112 were received, as well as 735 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened specially to inform citizens. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has risen to 6,946, while the number of deaths has remained at 127. Of the Romanian citizens abroad confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, 797 were declared cured: 677 in Germany, 90 in Greece, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

