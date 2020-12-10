GCS: 7,067 new cases of COVID-19 following 31,437 tests in past 24 hours

GCS: 7,067 new cases of COVID-19 following 31,437 tests in past 24 hours. A number of 7,067 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 31,437 tests processed nationwide, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. So far, 539,107 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 434,679 people have been declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 4,356,567 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 31,437 were performed in the last 24 hours - 21,078 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,359 upon request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]