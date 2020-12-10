Working in the UK post-Brexit: Romanians need to meet requirements of points-based immigration system

Working in the UK post-Brexit: Romanians need to meet requirements of points-based immigration system. As the UK’s transition period to leave the EU ends on December 31, those coming to the UK for work, Romanians included, need to apply for a visa under a points-based immigration system. Skilled workers need to show that they have a job offer at the required qualification level from a employer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]