Cazanciuc: Freedom of expression is foundation of human rights; Romania has won this right with difficulty



Cazanciuc: Freedom of expression is foundation of human rights; Romania has won this right with difficulty.

Freedom of expression is the foundation of human rights, and Romania's hard-earned right weighs heavily for the Romanian people, according to the message of the interim President of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, on the occasion of Human Rights Day. "Freedom of expression is the foundation of human rights, and Romania has won its right to free expression with great difficulty, following the events of December 1989, which makes it a right that weighs heavily for the Romanian people," reads the message conveyed by the Senate interim president sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. The message highlights the special attention that needs to be paid to the rights of children, women, victims of torture, as well as to people with disabilities, but also to the protection of health care. "We must pay special attention to the rights of children, women, victims of torture, as well as to people with disabilities, who over time have been social categories discriminated against, the reminiscent effects of which can, unfortunately, be felt even now, in a modern society. Today, one of the most valuable rights is the right to healthcare. In crisis situations like this pandemic, it is essential for the state to have the capacity to manage the health system," Cazanciuc said. The document also highlights the fact that at the level of the European Union "the violation of human rights is severely sanctioned from a legal, political point of view, but also by the society as a whole". "That is why Romanians, as European citizens, should be more aware of the importance of their rights and be more concerned with their observance and protection," the statement said. Following the atrocities committed in World War II and the Holocaust, the human rights movement culminated in the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first international act to express fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed worldwide. "'All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights,' affirms the first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly 72 years ago. Human rights are natural rights because they are closely linked to human nature. These are provided for in national and international legislation and represent essential values that underlie the European Union, as provided by the founding treaties," adds Cazanciuc. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)