Romania to host European Cybersecurity Competence Centre. President Iohannis: An exceptional diplomatic success. Interim PM Ciuca: Powerful signal of trust; historical moment. Romania will host, in Bucharest, the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre – Cyber Centre, being the first EU structure to be based in our country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Thursday. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes with (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]