Turkish VC firm buys stake in Romanian form-building startup to help it boost presence in the US



Turkish VC firm buys stake in Romanian form-building startup to help it boost presence in the US.

Turkish venture capital firm 212 will buy a stake in Romanian online form-building software startup 123 Form Builder, founded by local entrepreneur Florin Cornianu, for an undisclosed sum. The new shareholder will also hold a seat on the Romanian company’s board. 212 will join existing (...)