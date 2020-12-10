 
December 10, 2020

Turkish VC firm buys stake in Romanian form-building startup to help it boost presence in the US
Turkish venture capital firm 212 will buy a stake in Romanian online form-building software startup 123 Form Builder, founded by local entrepreneur Florin Cornianu, for an undisclosed sum. The new shareholder will also hold a seat on the Romanian company’s board. 212 will join existing (...)

TeraPlast Sells Window Profiles Business to Dynamic Selling Group for EUR4.5M TeraPlast, the parent-company of TeraPlast Group, announced Friday the sale of its window profiles business to Dynamic Selling Group, a producer and distributor of window profiles for thermal insulating carpentry, for EUR4.5 (...)

Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN chaired the Ceremony for the laureates of the UN Population Award 2020 Thursday, 10 December 2020, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, Ambassador Ion I. Jinga, chaired the United Nations Population Award Virtual Ceremony for the year 2020. The event was attended by Ms. Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Chef de Cabinet of the UN Secretary-General, who (...)

KPMG : COVID-19 is changing consumer behavior worldwide; business needs to adapt rapidly COVID-19 is having a lasting, worldwide impact on consumer needs, preferences and behaviors, according to a new report from KPMG International, “Responding to consumer trends in the new reality.” The report tracks the opinions of 75,000 consumers in 12 markets to examine the changes and how (...)

Fitch: Election outcome in Romania does not diminish medium-term fiscal uncertainty The outcome of the general elections in Romania indicates a continuation of political uncertainty and consequently a difficult environment for policy making, shows a report of Fitch Ratings, a financial rating agency, according to which the adoption of the 2021 budget will be an immediate test (...)

President Iohannis , at European Council meeting: Coordination of anti-COVID-19 measures and Multiannual Financial Framework discussed President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting, the main topics on the agenda of the meeting regarding the negotiations referring to the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Economic Recovery Plan, but also (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on future governing coalition: First of all, we need to trust each other Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES on Friday that for a coalition to be functional and to have results, those who form it must trust each other, and the governing program should not contain populism and demagoguery. "A lot of things (...)

