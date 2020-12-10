 
Romaniapress.com

December 10, 2020

Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest: Success of extremist party in Parliament should not be ignored
Dec 10, 2020

Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest: Success of extremist party in Parliament should not be ignored.

The success in Parliament of a party with extremist views, with some of its members denying the Holocaust, should not be ignored, said on Thursday, the Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga, who voiced his hope that the first candle lit on the occasion of the Hanukkah holiday will drive away the hatred between people and be one of hope and peace. The diplomat pointed out that this year's ceremony to light the first Hanukkah candle takes place in a small setting due to the pandemic, near a symbolic place, the University Square in Bucharest, where Romanians fought 31 years ago to remove the darkness that had engulfed the country. 'We are together tonight to remove the darkness. In fact, this is the significance of the Hanukkah Feast, a special holiday for the Jewish people. It reminds us of the liberation of the Temple in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago. (...) Freedom and democracy have been paid for with lives. A few days ago, the Romanian parliamentary elections took place, and I would like to congratulate the Romanian authorities on their efforts to ensure a democratic process, even in times of pandemic. But the success of a party with extremist views, with some of its members denying the Holocaust, should not be ignored. A party where some members support the legionary movement must not be underestimated, on the contrary, we must follow their speech carefully. For us, the Jewish people, tolerance is one of the most important values, and our history has been marked by persecution, suffering, and tragedy. However, we will look closely at the political and social evolution of this formation. Our expectation is that the Romanian society will remain equally vigilant,' underlined David Saranga. The ambassador added that he knows very well the constant efforts that the Romanian authorities are making in the fight against anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance. 'We are confident that the Romanian authorities will act when there are extremist manifestations. History must not repeat itself. The Hanukkah holiday reminds us that light removes darkness, but we still need to defend our freedom. And if we keep talking about light, yesterday, the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Israel. Romania will also soon begin vaccination, and this moment that we have been waiting for almost a year is the light that will remove the darkness of this pandemic. I wish the light of the first candle which we are now lighting may be the light that casts away the shadows of hatred from within us, may it be the light that brings us closer and that strengthens the dialogue between people, hope and peace,' said Ambassador Saranga. The ceremony, which took place at the National Theater, was attended by interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, General mayor of Bucharest Nicusor Dan, the director of National Theater, Ion Caramitru, Tova Ben Nun-Cherbis - president of the Lauder-Reut Educational Complex, representatives of Parliament officials. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

TeraPlast Sells Window Profiles Business to Dynamic Selling Group for EUR4.5M TeraPlast, the parent-company of TeraPlast Group, announced Friday the sale of its window profiles business to Dynamic Selling Group, a producer and distributor of window profiles for thermal insulating carpentry, for EUR4.5 (...)

Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN chaired the Ceremony for the laureates of the UN Population Award 2020 Thursday, 10 December 2020, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, Ambassador Ion I. Jinga, chaired the United Nations Population Award Virtual Ceremony for the year 2020. The event was attended by Ms. Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Chef de Cabinet of the UN Secretary-General, who (...)

KPMG : COVID-19 is changing consumer behavior worldwide; business needs to adapt rapidly COVID-19 is having a lasting, worldwide impact on consumer needs, preferences and behaviors, according to a new report from KPMG International, “Responding to consumer trends in the new reality.” The report tracks the opinions of 75,000 consumers in 12 markets to examine the changes and how (...)

Fitch: Election outcome in Romania does not diminish medium-term fiscal uncertainty The outcome of the general elections in Romania indicates a continuation of political uncertainty and consequently a difficult environment for policy making, shows a report of Fitch Ratings, a financial rating agency, according to which the adoption of the 2021 budget will be an immediate test (...)

President Iohannis , at European Council meeting: Coordination of anti-COVID-19 measures and Multiannual Financial Framework discussed President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting, the main topics on the agenda of the meeting regarding the negotiations referring to the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Economic Recovery Plan, but also (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on future governing coalition: First of all, we need to trust each other Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES on Friday that for a coalition to be functional and to have results, those who form it must trust each other, and the governing program should not contain populism and demagoguery. "A lot of things (...)

President Iohannis - at European Council meeting; coordination of anti-COVID-19 measures and Multiannual Financial Framework discussed President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting, the main topics on the agenda of the meeting regarding the negotiations referring to the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Economic Recovery Plan, but also (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |