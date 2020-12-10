CNSU proposes to extend state of alert by 30 days, from December 14; restrictions on ski slopes

CNSU proposes to extend state of alert by 30 days, from December 14; restrictions on ski slopes. The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) proposed, on Thursday, the extension of the state of alert on Romania's territory by another 30 days, starting with December 14, while maintaining the measures currently in place, with the addition of a regulation regarding cable transport on ski slopes, announced the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat. "The epidemiological situation was assessed, which is why the proposal is to extend the state of alert for another 30 days, maintaining the measures currently in place, with the addition of a single measure. Namely, the organization and carrying out of cable transport operators' activities that serve the ski slopes are conducted under the conditions established by the joint order of the Minister of Health and of the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment," Raed Arafat declared at the end of the CNSU meeting. The head of DSU specified that on Friday, at 10:00 hrs, a government meeting will take place to approve the proposals adopted in the CNSU meeting.