December 10, 2020

Interim PM Ciuca, at Hanukkah ceremony: I reaffirm firm commitment to protecting national minority rights
Dec 10, 2020

The Jewish community in Romania has contributed in a defining way to the modernity and prosperity of our country, said, on Thursday, the interim Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciuca, also reiterating the firm commitment for the protection of national minority rights. "The Jewish community in Romania has contributed in a defining way to the modernity and prosperity of our country, to the national independence and unity, as well as to our integration in the European and North Atlantic structures and assuming democratic values. This valuable contribution reminds us how important it is to defend in today's society the bonds of solidarity that make possible harmonious living and respect towards one another. Our history and Romanian culture would be much poorer without the living presence and substantial contribution of the Jewish community in Romania. (...) The Romanian state regards ethnic diversity and religious pluralism as an advantage in building the common good and democracy," said Nicolae Ciuca, at the ceremony to light the first Hanukkah candle, at the National Theater in Bucharest. He emphasized that Hanukkah - the Festival of Lights has a special significance and reaffirmed on this occasion Romania's commitment to protecting national minority rights and, at the same time, to fighting constantly against antisemitism, racism and xenophobia. "I am using this occasion to reaffirm Romania's firm commitment to protecting the rights of citizens belonging to national minorities and to protecting the spiritual and cultural patrimony of ethnic minorities. I wish to reiterate on this occasion our powerful commitment to the past, to the commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust and to the constant fight against antisemitism, racism and xenophobia. Romania has become a model for promoting education regarding the Holocaust and for combating antisemitism. May these days of celebration, which bear a special spiritual significance, open up the way for new opportunities and accomplishments, bring you joy in your homes and peace in your souls," said the interim PM. Nicolae Ciuca showed that Romania and the State of Israel have uninterrupted diplomatic relations for 72 years. "The Festival of Lights is truly a reason for joy. (...) This celebration signifies the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness and, most importantly, it forces us all to not forget history and constantly remember it. (...) This year has marked the anniversary of 72 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations between Romania and the State of Israel. Romania was one of the first states of the Union that recognized the State of Israel and is the only state in Central and Eastern Europe that has kept uninterrupted diplomatic relations with this country. Romania grants a special importance to the relations with the State of Israel, aspect confirmed also through the visits conducted this year to Israel by the President of Romania and the Prime Minister. (...) I am using this privilege to reiterate the conviction that the relations of friendship and collaboration between our states will know a continuous and fruitful political, economic and social development, having as a base the fundamental democratic values and principles, as well as elements of the common cultural patrimony. (...) I am sharing with you the joy of the event, wishing you Happy Holidays!," said the interim PM. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
