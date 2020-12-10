UPDATED Alexandru Rafila - validated by National Political Council of PSD to be proposed Prime Minister

UPDATED Alexandru Rafila - validated by National Political Council of PSD to be proposed Prime Minister. Doctor Alexandru Rafila was voted by the National Political Council to be proposed by the Social Democrats for Prime Minister. "Today, in the National Political Council, we put to vote so that on Monday we go to Cotroceni [Presidential Palace] with Professor Alexandru Rafila, the PSD's [the Social Democratic Party] proposal for the position of Prime Minister. After we saw in the state of emergency how in the Prime Minister's office there was smoking and consumption of alcohol without respecting the rules, now Mr. Orban told us how in the President's office, taking in derision the votes of Romanians, the Prime Minister was established not by professional criteria and in view of the emergencies that Romania has, but on bits of paper, in a totally superficial way. All these things are happening when in Romania there are 200 deaths a day due to the pandemic. We come in front of Romanians with a decent, real, valuable proposal, recognized both nationally, and internationally, in the form of Mr. Rafila. I also saw the proposal of the PNL [National Liberal Party] which was agreed by President Iohannis in the form of Mr. Citu, the gravedigger of the Romanian economy, but I assume that the criteria that weighed heaviest were that of being a party man and a person obedient to the President," said the chairman of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, in a press conference. He added that it is time for President Iohannis, the PNL and the Save Romania Union (USR) admit the fact that they lost the parliamentary elections. "Let's not turn this period into one of rapaciousness and in sterile discussions. (...) I believe it is time to see the priorities of Romanians and I believe the most fair thing from President Iohannis would be to accept a minority government led by Mr. Rafila, or a national union government, in which, as in any democracy, it would be fair for the proposal for Prime Minister come from the party that won the elections, the same Alexandru Rafila. On Monday we are the first party invited to Cotroceni, I will go together with my colleagues, I won't be able to be joined by Professor Rafila as he is still in home isolation," said the PSD's chair. The Social Democrat leader said that he does not know the result of the COVID test taken by Alexandru Rafila after his wife was infected with the novel coronavirus. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]