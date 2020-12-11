 
Romaniapress.com

December 11, 2020

Iohannis, on unblocking EU budget, economic recovery package: Romania ready to use these funds
Dec 11, 2020

Iohannis, on unblocking EU budget, economic recovery package: Romania ready to use these funds.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Twitter on Thursday evening about the unblocking of the future budget of the European Union and the economic recovery package after the COVID-19 pandemic, that "Romania is ready to use these funds to reforms and investments in key sectors". "Important agreement today by unblocking the future budget of the European Union and the economic recovery package. Romania is ready to use these funds for reforms and investments in key sectors, for the benefit of all Romanians," the head of state wrote on Twitter. President Klaus Iohannis is attending the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. The EU leaders, gathered at a summit, on Thursday adopted a compromise on the rule of law that would allow the lifting of Hungarian and Polish vetoes on the budget and unblocking the post-COVID recovery plan, European Council's President Charles Michel told AFP. The EU budget 2021-2027 (1.074 billion euros) and the post-COVID relaunch plan (750 billion euros) were adopted in July, but were blocked by Budapest and Warsaw to oppose a mechanism that conditioned access to European funds on observance of rule of law. The new European conditionality mechanism, adopted by qualified majority following an agreement between the European Parliament and the German presidency of the EU Council, allowed the suspension of European funds in the case of a member state when the European Commission considers that it violates the rule of law, if the member countries approve by qualified majority this measure against that country. Accusing that this mechanism does not have clear criteria and can be used as an arbitrary political instrument to sanction countries that promote disagreeable policies in Brussels, the Polish and Hungarian governments vetoed on November 16 the EU's multiannual budget for 2021-2027 (1,074 billion euros) and the "Next Generation" plan, which is based on a 750-billion-euro fund from which member states will access loans and grants. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

TeraPlast Sells Window Profiles Business to Dynamic Selling Group for EUR4.5M TeraPlast, the parent-company of TeraPlast Group, announced Friday the sale of its window profiles business to Dynamic Selling Group, a producer and distributor of window profiles for thermal insulating carpentry, for EUR4.5 (...)

Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN chaired the Ceremony for the laureates of the UN Population Award 2020 Thursday, 10 December 2020, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, Ambassador Ion I. Jinga, chaired the United Nations Population Award Virtual Ceremony for the year 2020. The event was attended by Ms. Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Chef de Cabinet of the UN Secretary-General, who (...)

KPMG : COVID-19 is changing consumer behavior worldwide; business needs to adapt rapidly COVID-19 is having a lasting, worldwide impact on consumer needs, preferences and behaviors, according to a new report from KPMG International, “Responding to consumer trends in the new reality.” The report tracks the opinions of 75,000 consumers in 12 markets to examine the changes and how (...)

Fitch: Election outcome in Romania does not diminish medium-term fiscal uncertainty The outcome of the general elections in Romania indicates a continuation of political uncertainty and consequently a difficult environment for policy making, shows a report of Fitch Ratings, a financial rating agency, according to which the adoption of the 2021 budget will be an immediate test (...)

President Iohannis , at European Council meeting: Coordination of anti-COVID-19 measures and Multiannual Financial Framework discussed President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting, the main topics on the agenda of the meeting regarding the negotiations referring to the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Economic Recovery Plan, but also (...)

Kelemen Hunor, on future governing coalition: First of all, we need to trust each other Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES on Friday that for a coalition to be functional and to have results, those who form it must trust each other, and the governing program should not contain populism and demagoguery. "A lot of things (...)

President Iohannis - at European Council meeting; coordination of anti-COVID-19 measures and Multiannual Financial Framework discussed President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday and Friday, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting, the main topics on the agenda of the meeting regarding the negotiations referring to the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Economic Recovery Plan, but also (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |