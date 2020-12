Court rejects the case on 1990 Bucharest repression (Mineriada)

Court rejects the case on 1990 Bucharest repression (Mineriada). Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) rejected the objections to its previous ruling of May 2019 and returned to the military prosecutors the indictment file related to the atrocities committed by the Romanian authorities in June 12-13, 1990, Hotnews.ro reported. The violent events culminated with the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]