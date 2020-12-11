Romanian court clears Lukoil companies and managers of money laundering accusations

Romanian court clears Lukoil companies and managers of money laundering accusations. The Prahova Court acquitted, in a retrial, the companies Petrotel Lukoil and Lukoil Holland accused of fraud and money laundering in a case initiated by former prosecutor Mircea Negulescu. The sentence is not final and can be appealed by prosecutors at the Ploiesti Court of Appeal, according