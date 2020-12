Romanian fintech expands to Serbia after EUR 750,000 financing round

Romanian fintech expands to Serbia after EUR 750,000 financing round. Instant Factoring, the first Romanian fintech to offer online factoring to Romanian entrepreneurs, has closed a round of equity financing worth EUR 750,000. The round was subscribed by Instant Factoring’s current shareholders to fuel its fast expansion. The company will use EUR 350,000 of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]