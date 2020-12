Investments in production equipment hit by crisis in Romania

Investments in production equipment hit by crisis in Romania. The net investments in Romania increased to RON 68.8 billion (EUR 14.1 bln) in the first nine months of this year, up 0.7% compared to the same period last year (in constant prices). The growth was driven by the investments in construction works, which increased by 6.4% to RON 38.4 bln (EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]