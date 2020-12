ACAROM: Romania Car Production Drops 10.52% YoY To 404,699 Units In January-November 2020

ACAROM: Romania Car Production Drops 10.52% YoY To 404,699 Units In January-November 2020. Car production in Romania reached 404,699 units in January-November 2020, 10.52% fewer than 452,272 units in the same period in 2019, data from Romania’s carmakers association ACAROM showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]