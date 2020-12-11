Interim PM Ciuca: Gov't to prolong state of alert; lockdown news are fake

Interim PM Ciuca: Gov't to prolong state of alert; lockdown news are fake. Interim PM Nicolae Ciuca stated that the Government will analyse the decision draft based on which the state of alert will be extended by 30 days, underscoring that the news saying Romania is about to enter lockdown are fake. "The National Committee for Emergency Situations's meeting took place yesterday, where all aspects related to the COVID 19 pandemic were discussed, and a decision was made. Mr Secretary of State [Raed Arafat - the head of the Department for Emergency Situations - editor's note] explained last night at the press conference that there are no modifications since the previous decision. The only exception is related to the regulation of the manner in which people should travel by cable cars, through a common order of the two ministries [Health and Economy - editor's note]. Thus, today, at the government meeting, we will analyze the government decision draft prolonging the state of alert. We are basically denying the fake news announcing a new lockdown," Ciuda said at Friday's government meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]