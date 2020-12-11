Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?



The December 6 parliamentary elections in Romania have brought a new political force on the local scene while also marking the political demise of three once almighty politicians. The big surprise is called the Alliance for Romanians’ Unity (AUR), a conservative and nationalist political party (...)