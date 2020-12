Eurostat: Romania Had Highest Decrease In Housing Expenditure In The EU Between 2009 And 2019



Romanians’ household expenditure, namely, costs with housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, saw the largest decrease among EU Member States, between 2009 and 2019, Eurostat data showed Friday.