Delphi Diesel Systems Romania Posts 19% Rise in Profit to RON69M in 2019

Delphi Diesel Systems Romania Posts 19% Rise in Profit to RON69M in 2019. Delphi Diesel Systems Romania, the local subsidiary of US’ Delphi group, posted 2.23 billion lei (EUR471.2 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of merely 1% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]