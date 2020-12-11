GCS: 6.460 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the last 24 hours following 30.246 tests nationwide



A number of 6,460 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours following 30,246 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says the GCS. To date, 545,567 cases of (...)