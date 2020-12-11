Almost EUR 0.5 mln raised at online edition of Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Romania

Almost EUR 0.5 mln raised at online edition of Christmas Tree Festival charity event in Romania. The 20th edition of the Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun) charity event, which was held online this year, raised EUR 472,600 from auctioning the designer Christmas trees created especially for this event, and from sponsorships, according to local Agerpres. The event, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]