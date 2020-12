Purcari Wineries Group Sells Minority Stake In Glass Container Group To Vetropack Group For EUR7.22M

Purcari Wineries Group completed on December 9 the sale of its holding in Moldova's glass packaging producer Glass Container Group to Vetropack Group, for EUR7.22 million.