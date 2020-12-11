GCS: 6,460 new COVID-19 cases; tests in last 24 hours - 30,246

GCS: 6,460 new COVID-19 cases; tests in last 24 hours - 30,246. A number of 6,460 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours following 30,246 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says the GCS. To date, 545,567 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 443,168 people were declared cured. According to the GCS, to date, 4,386,813 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 30,246 were performed in the last 24 hours - 20,287 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,959 upon request. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]