General Mayor Dan Dan: Quarantining Bucharest, not currently being considered

General Mayor Dan Dan: Quarantining Bucharest, not currently being considered. General Mayor of the Capital, Nicusor Dan, declared on Friday that quarantining the Municipality of Bucharest is not currently being considered. “Quarantining is not a hypothesis to be considered at this time,” the general mayor said in a statement at the government headquarters. Secretary of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]