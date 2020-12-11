Coronavirus: Head of emergency services warns of increasing pressure on Bucharest hospitals

Bucharest registered more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week (December 6-10), and this will put even more pressure on the hospitals in the capital city and Ilfov county, according to Raed Arafat, the head of Romania's Emergency Services Department. As a result, the authorities may (...)