Impact Seeks to Raise RON10.5M from Private Placement for Star Residence Invest

Impact Seeks to Raise RON10.5M from Private Placement for Star Residence Invest. Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) starts a private placement offer for 48 million shares of Star Residence Invest, the first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at a price of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]