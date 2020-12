ROCA Investments Acquires 30% in Mecanex

ROCA Investments Acquires 30% in Mecanex. ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, said Friday it has acquired 30% of the shares of irrigation pump manufacturer Mecanex Botosani and plans to invest EUR1 million to make it a major player on the regional irrigation market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]