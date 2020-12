Orsova Shipyard Signs Two External Contracts Of EUR3.3M For Inland Vessel Construction

Orsova Shipyard Signs Two External Contracts Of EUR3.3M For Inland Vessel Construction. Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that it had concluded two external contracts worth a total EUR3.3 million for the construction of inland vessels. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]