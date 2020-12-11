Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN chaired the Ceremony for the laureates of the UN Population Award 2020



Thursday, 10 December 2020, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, Ambassador Ion I. Jinga, chaired the United Nations Population Award Virtual Ceremony for the year 2020. The event was attended by Ms. Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Chef de Cabinet of the UN Secretary-General, who (...)