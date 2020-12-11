Fitch: Election outcome in Romania does not diminish medium-term fiscal uncertainty

Fitch: Election outcome in Romania does not diminish medium-term fiscal uncertainty. The outcome of the general elections in Romania indicates a continuation of political uncertainty and consequently a difficult environment for policy making, shows a report of Fitch Ratings, a financial rating agency, according to which the adoption of the 2021 budget will be an immediate test (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]