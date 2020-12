TeraPlast Sells Window Profiles Business to Dynamic Selling Group for EUR4.5M

TeraPlast Sells Window Profiles Business to Dynamic Selling Group for EUR4.5M. TeraPlast, the parent-company of TeraPlast Group, announced Friday the sale of its window profiles business to Dynamic Selling Group, a producer and distributor of window profiles for thermal insulating carpentry, for EUR4.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]