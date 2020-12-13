 
December 13, 2020

ParliamentaryElections2020/BEC - Final results Senate: PSD - 1,732,289 votes, PNL - 1,511,227 votes
Dec 13, 2020

ParliamentaryElections2020/BEC - Final results Senate: PSD - 1,732,289 votes, PNL - 1,511,227 votes.

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) has obtained in the parliamentary elections for the Senate 1,732,289 votes, while the PNL has obtained 1,511,227 votes, according to the final results after the solving of complaints announced on Saturday by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) has obtained in the parliamentary elections for the Senate 936,864 votes, while the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) got 541,938 votes. The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has obtained for the Senate 348.262 votes. The total number of votes validly expressed for the Senate is 5,908,364 votes, according to the BEC. Furthermore, BEC mentioned that the total number of voters on the permanent electoral lists that turned out to the polls is 6,059,113. The BEC representatives also mentioned that in the coming days they will complete the procedure to distribute mandates. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

