GCS: 4.435 new COVID-19 cases registered in Romania in past 24 hours ; 14.859 test conducted; 121 deaths; 1.280 patients in ICUs

GCS: 4.435 new COVID-19 cases registered in Romania in past 24 hours ; 14.859 test conducted; 121 deaths; 1.280 patients in ICUs. A number of 4,435 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the processing of 14,859 tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that had no prior positive test, the GCS (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]