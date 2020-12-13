GCS: 4,435 new COVID-19 cases; tests conducted in past 24 hours - 14,859

GCS: 4,435 new COVID-19 cases; tests conducted in past 24 hours - 14,859. Bucharest, Dec 13 /Agerpres/ - A number of 4,435 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the processing of 14,859 tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that had no prior positive test, the GCS mentions. On Romania's territory, 556,335 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed up to now. A number of 457,360 persons were declared cured. According to the GCS, up to this time, 4,428,071 tests were processed at the national level. Of these, 14,859 were processed in the past 24 hours - 9,650 on the basis of case definitions and medical protocol and 5,209 on demand. *** A number of 121 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 13,385, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to the GCS, in the December 12 (10:00) - December 13 (10:00) interval, 121 deaths (74 men and 47 women) were reported in patients infected with the novel coronavirus admitted in the hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Botosani, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vaslui, Valcea and the City of Bucharest. By age, they are divided as follows: one death in the 30-39 years old category, three deaths in 40-49 years old category, 12 deaths in the 50-59 years old category, 41 death in the 60-69 years old category, 41 deaths in the 70-79 years old category and 23 deaths in the over 80 years old category. The GCS mentions that 117 of the dead were patients that presented comorbidities, four of the deceased having no known comorbidities. *** A number of 12,136 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to healthcare units, of which 1,289 are in ICU units, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). On Romanian territory, 42,238 persons confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation and 11,460 are in institutional isolation. Furthermore, 65,354 persons are in home quarantine and 130 in institutional quarantine. *** The policemen and gendarmes have issued in the past 24 hours 6,134 fines, worth 1,133,872 RON, following infringements of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to the GCS, policemen also observed, on Saturday, three felonies under article 352 of the Penal Code regarding the hindering of the fight against disease. In the past 24 hours, there were 2,730 calls to single emergency line 112. *** A number of 583 persons were reconfirmed positive for COVID-19 following re-testing, announced, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) "Distinctly from the cases newly confirmed, following retesting of patients already positive, 583 were reconfirmed as positives," the GCS mentions. *** The areas with most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus over the last report are the City of Bucharest - 1,142, and the counties of Brasov - 353 and Constanta - 309, according to data sent, on Sunday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Furthermore, three counties - Iasi, Ilfov and Timis recorded over 200 new cases. The least new cases were reported in the counties of Teleorman - 11, Harghita and Caras-Severin - 17. The distribution of the cases by county recorded in the past 24 hours is the following: * Alba - 47 * Arad - 63 * Arges - 199 * Bacau - 127 * Bihor - 104 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 40 * Botosani - 48 * Brasov - 353 * Braila - 98 * Buzau - 105 * Caras-Severin - 17 * Calarasi - 57 * Cluj - 189 * Constanta - 309 * Covasna - 29 * Dambovita - 105 * Dolj - 143 * Galati - 145 * Giurgiu - 105 * Gorj - 28 * Harghita - 17 * Hunedoara - 92 * Ialomita - 81 * Iasi - 217 * Ilfov - 281 * Maramures - 60 * Mehedinti - 30 * Mures - 81 * Neamt - 74 * Olt - 65 * Prahova - 160 * Satu Mare - 39 * Salaj - 23 * Sibiu - 178 * Suceava - 70 * Teleorman - 11 * Timis - 205 * Tulcea - 69 * Vaslui - 78 * Valcea - 59 * Vrancea - 40 * City of Bucharest - 1.142 In total, 4,435 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded over the last report, following tests conducted at the national level. *** The infection rate of the novel coronavirus over 14 days has increased in Bucharest to 6.94 per thousand people, over the value of 6.89 recorded in the previous day, the City of Bucharest being followed by the counties of Ilfov with 6.75 and Constanta with 6.49, the GCS informs on Sunday. Thus, according to the most recent report by the GCS, a high incidence of cases can be recorded also in the counties of Cluj - 5.08, Brasov - 4.68, Timis - 3.96, Arges - 3.81, Sibiu - 3.35, Arad - 3.48. A lower infection rate can be found in the counties of Harghita - 0.92, Gorj - 0.93 and Olt - 1.2. *** Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were recorded up to now in Bucharest - 85,669 and in the counties of Cluj - 25,853 and Iasi - 23,752, according to the data sent, on Sunday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The other counties with a high number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic are Constanta - 22,482, Brasov - 22,272, Timis - 22,198 and Prahova - 21,782. Until Sunday, 556,335 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Romanian territory. A number of 457,360 infected were declared cured. By counties, the situation is as follows: * Alba - 11,203 * Arad - 12,878 * Arges - 16,542 * Bacau - 14,844 * Bihor - 15,972 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 6,593 * Botosani - 7,161 * Brasov - 22,272 * Braila - 6,863 * Buzau - 7,470 * Caras-Severin - 5,544 * Calaraşi - 5,427 * Cluj - 25,853 * Constanta - 22,482 * Covasna - 4,667 * Dambovita - 13,188 * Dolj - 13,694 * Galati - 13,017 * Giurgiu - 5,240 * Gorj - 4,732 * Harghita - 4,998 * Hunedoara - 10,284 * Ialomita - 5,678 * Iasi - 23,752 * Ilfov - 19,675 * Maramures - 9,464 * Mehedinti - 4,494 * Mures - 13,706 * Neamt - 10,174 * Olt - 8,407 * Prahova - 21,782 * Satu Mare - 6,421 * Salaj - 5,873 * Sibiu - 15,777 * Suceava - 14,277 * Teleorman - 6,437 * Timis - 22,198 * Tulcea - 4,600 * Vaslui - 8,993 * Valcea - 8,957 * Vrancea - 6,400 * City of Bucharest - 85,669 Following tests conducted at the national level, over the last report there have been 4,435 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2. 