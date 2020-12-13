Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised Mitiska REIM on the sale of a property in Brasov to Leroy Merlin Romania

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised Mitiska REIM on the sale of a property in Brasov to Leroy Merlin Romania. The real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised Mitiska REIM to sell a property in Braşov to the French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin, which thus continues its expansion plans on the local market. Mitiska, a Belgian investor specialized in the development and management of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]