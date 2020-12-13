Impact Developer & Contractor announces that Greenfield Baneasa is sold out, by year end

Impact Developer & Contractor announces that Greenfield Baneasa is sold out, by year end. IMPACT Developer & Contractor announces the completion of the stock of apartments built in the first three phases of the Greenfield Băneasa project. The neighbourhood is in the process of expanding with a new phase of development and new facilities that will turn it into the most attractive (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]