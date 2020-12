Hagag Development started construction works on H Eliade 9 Residence

Hagag Development started construction works on H Eliade 9 Residence. Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe started construction works for its residential project H Eliade 9 Residence. Development budget amounts EUR 16 MLN. 40% of the available units have been already sold in the pre-construction phase. “H Eliade 9 Residence will certainly become one of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]