Romanian PE fund ROCA buys 30% in industrial pumps manufacturer. Romanian private equity fund ROCA Investments, specialized in distressed assets, has acquired a 30% stake in industrial pumps manufacturer Mecanex, based in Botosani, northeastern Romania. ROCA wants to develop an investment plan of over EUR 1 million to turn Mecanex into a regional player in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]