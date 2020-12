Wage growth in Romania stabilises around 5% yoy

Wage growth in Romania stabilises around 5% yoy. The average gross wage in Romania increased by 4.9% in real terms in October (+7.3% nominally) compared to the same month last year. In absolute terms, Romania's average net wage was RON 3,343 (EUR 686), while the average gross wage was RON 5,452 (EUR 1,118). The wages resumed their growth in (...)