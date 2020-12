Inflation further eases in Romania, to 2.1% in November

Inflation further eases in Romania, to 2.1% in November. Romania's headline consumer price inflation further eased to 2.1% in November from 2.2% in October, dragged down by food prices that decreased in five of the past six months. The inflation already reached the level projected by Romania's National Bank (BNR). It will probably further slide down (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]