Moody’s upgrades rating of deposits in three RO banks in line with debt rating

Moody’s upgrades rating of deposits in three RO banks in line with debt rating. International rating agency Moody's has upgraded the foreign currency (FC) deposit ratings of ten banks in the region, including three Romanian banks: BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), and Raiffeisen Bank, Economica.net reported. The rating actions reflect changes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]